The college football coaches are not living up to their contracts

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where a problem at long snapper can lead to a four-safety calamity:

First Quarter

Congrats, You’re Stuck With Him

The biggest administrative failure in college football has been losing control of the coaching contract market, and the repercussions of that failure are rampant right now in the sport. Bulldozed by agents into huge buyouts, doling out extensions for modest achievement and susceptible to anxiety over losing recruits if the Coach isn’t locked up in a long-term deal, Athletic directors have been leveraged to the hilt.

