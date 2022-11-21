The Clubs Adam Svensson used to win the 2022 RSM Classic | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

En route to winning his first PGA Tour event, Svensson made a couple of clutch putts down the stretch, knocking in a 17-footer for birdie on the par-4 16th and then adding to his cushion with a 10-footer that followed a well -struck 7-iron tee shot on the par-3 17th. In all, the 28-year-old Canadian picked up more than eight shots on the field on the greens for the week to rank first in strokes gained/putting.