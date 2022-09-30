The Clinton golf team brings a mix of youth and experience to the 2022 season

CLINTON — After a slow start, the Clinton High School golf team has won two in a row, Downing Lunenburg and Tahanto Regional.

As of press time, the Gaels own a 2-3 record, and are 1-2 in the Midland Wachusett League C Division.

In addition to Clinton and Lunenburg, the other teams in the league are Tyngsboro, Littleton, Bromfield and Quabbin.

With three seniors, two juniors, a sophomore, and three freshmen on the team, Coach Bob Bonci, in his 23rd year at the helm, is looking to be competitive this season.

“I consider us a young team, with three freshmen and a sophomore,” Bonci said. “We may be young, but I think we’ll win our share of matches.”

The number one golfer on the Squad is freshman Thomas Bates, who has moved up from the four-spot last season.

“I can’t remember having a freshman as number one, but Tom has earned it,” Bonci said. “Although it isn’t easy, he’s going to carry us as the number one golfer.”

“He’s off to a good start, and has been playing well,” he said. “He is going to play the best player of the opposing team every time, and he’s only a freshman, so the sky’s the limit for Tom.”

“He concentrates and looks at video, and just loves the game,” Bonci mentioned. “He’s the type of kid, if he makes a mistake, he knows what he did, and how to correct it. That is the sign of a true golfer.”

Clinton’s Captain and number two golfer is junior Brady Brier.

“He has been on the team for four years,” Bonci said. “He has a great golf swing, and he knows many of the courses we play at. I’m expecting him to help us out in the top of that order.”

Brier, who plays both basketball and baseball, is looking forward to the rest of the season.

“We have a young team, but I think we’ll do really well,” Brier said. “We have a lot of golf left, and we did win two in a row.”

“I enjoy hitting the ball, and practicing with the team, and it is a fun sport,” he said.

In the third position on the team is senior Chris Cummings.

“Chris has been on the team for two years, and I wish he had come out sooner,” Bonci said. “He hasn’t played a lot of golf, but he’s starting to come into his own.”

“He had some matches last year, where he came up big for us, and I’m hoping he does the same this year,” he said.

In the fourth spot is freshman Daniel Bourque, while Zach Varakis, a senior, is the fifth golfer on the team.

“He (Bourque) really works on his game, and played quite a bit this summer,” Bonci said. “Zach Varakis came out last year as a junior, and like Chris, I wish he was with us sooner. He has been consistent with a good golf swing, and is a key contributor.”

Rounding out the starting six is ​​junior Ryan Bailey.

“He came out as a freshman, and last year, as a sophomore, he jumped into the starting lineup,” Bonci said. “Ryan won some big matches for us last year, and I would say he was our most improved player.”

“He’s worked on the game and the results have been good,” he added.

Senior Tim Tierney, sophomore Tiernan Huban and freshman Brayden Trinque are looking to move up to the starting lineup.

“If they have a couple of good rounds, they could break the starting lineup,” Bonci said.

The Gaels have 17 matches scheduled, with the district and state tournaments taking place in October.

All Cinton’s home matches are played at the Berlin Country Club, a nine-hole executive course.

“I can’t say enough about (BCC general manager) Laura Cooper, who has been so good to us,” Bonci said. “When (former home course) Twin Springs closed two years ago, we had no place to go, and she welcomed us with open arms.”

“We get practice time and matches there, and she has been fantastic,” he said.

For the first time this year, on a bi-weekly basis, the Gaels will be using the driving range and putting and chipping area at the Wachusett Country Club. The BCC doesn’t have either practice area.

“Before the season started, I talked to Nick Marrone, one of the owners of the Wachusett Country Club, and he said to just come up and use the driving range and putting green,” Bonci said. “That is huge for us, because the kids can hit on the range, and I can help them with their swing or try to fix something.”