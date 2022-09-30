The Clinton golf team brings a mix of youth and experience to the 2022 season

The Clinton golf team brings a mix of youth and experience to the 2022 season

CLINTON — After a slow start, the Clinton High School golf team has won two in a row, Downing Lunenburg and Tahanto Regional.

As of press time, the Gaels own a 2-3 record, and are 1-2 in the Midland Wachusett League C Division.

In addition to Clinton and Lunenburg, the other teams in the league are Tyngsboro, Littleton, Bromfield and Quabbin.

With three seniors, two juniors, a sophomore, and three freshmen on the team, Coach Bob Bonci, in his 23rd year at the helm, is looking to be competitive this season.

“I consider us a young team, with three freshmen and a sophomore,” Bonci said. “We may be young, but I think we’ll win our share of matches.”

The number one golfer on the Squad is freshman Thomas Bates, who has moved up from the four-spot last season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button