The Cleveland Museum of Art displays 100 amazing works donated by the couple

Museums are incredible places. Where else can you find objects and spaces dedicated to unique research from different points in our collective history available for you to view, commune with, interpret and understand?

Northeast Ohio is rich in many things, and our Museums are some of the Greatest treasures.

Museums can’t do it on their own. Institutions like art Museums rely upon individuals like us to support them. “Impressionism to Modernism: The Keithley Collection,” a new exhibit celebrating the donation of more than 100 works to the Cleveland Museum of Art by Joseph P. and Nancy F. Keithley, is on view through Jan. 8.

The collection focuses on impressionist, postimpressionist and modern European and American paintings. The Keithleys also collected Chinese and Japanese ceramics.

The couple’s admiration for color is an underlying theme throughout the collection. It engages your eye and helps pull you through the exhibit.

The show, which takes up several rooms, is on display in the special exhibition space of the museum. It begins with a description of the Keithleys’ gift and gives way to an entire wall that features the history of the most significant donors to the Cleveland Museum of Art since the museum was established in 1913.

This history of giving is impressive, although viewing it creates an “otherness,” or even an almost unattainable quality, that Museums work so hard to overcome. Regardless, this is one of the world’s great museums and this history of philanthropy highlights the institution’s unique position.

Certainly, what’s most impressive about the exhibit is that there are almost no minor works. Even the lesser-known artists whose works were collected by the Keithleys can hold their own with almost anything else in the collection. This shows that not only is this gift “beyond generous,” it is full of objects that were carefully researched as they were chosen.

The Keithleys often made collecting decisions in dialogue with the museum’s directors, curators and conservators. They selected works with the museum’s collection in mind with the intention of strengthening it and bringing in new artists.

“Fishmarket” is a 1902 oil painting by Camille Pissarro (1830-1903). Here the artist is depicting the lively market at the harbor in Dieppe, a fishing port on the Normandy coast of northern France. What’s most impressive about this painting is the amount of information that is shared with expressive, almost abstract brushstrokes. The artist gets his ideas across by providing enough detail to make you understand what you are seeing and then exploding the picture plain with color that is expressive and full of movement.

A more subtle but no less impressive work is a large stoneware jar from Japan, made during the Muromachi period (1392-1573). Made in the Shigaraki area of ​​Japan, this ware was originally made for grain storage. It features an asymmetrical form and natural ash glaze dripping down the sides. Ash glaze effects like this occur when wood ash reaches a high enough temperature to melt on the surface of the pot.

This pot highlights an aesthetic that is prized in contemporary ceramics throughout the world. Wood firing by the studio Potter and artist has a long history and pots like this help to show how influential the Japanese have been in helping to enhance this important history.

“Farm Yard” is a 1948 oil on canvas by American artist Milton Avery (1885-1965). It depicts three chickens in some type of “chicken-based” conversation with a wire fence situated behind them. Importantly, Avery has used large swaths of brown color to depict the chicken coop and actual scratches and a gray-green color for the wire fence.

The chickens are blue, pink and red, respectively, and are not solid in color. Rather, they have subtle variations in tone and texture. The large swaths of color inform our eye of what the artist is depicting: a Farmyard in a simple, distilled form.

These are but three of more than 100 fine examples of work the Keithleys’ have donated to the Cleveland Museum of Art. Through this gift, years and years of important research can be done about these influential pieces and the artists who made them.

Certainly, this is an exhibit worth driving to Cleveland to see. It’s only through our engagement with works like this that we can share our appreciation of museums like this. Not only did the Keithleys donate to the museum, but they gave us all a gift.

Anderson Turner is director of the Kent State University School of Art collection and galleries. Contact him at [email protected]

Details

Exhibit: “Impressionism to Modernism: The Keithley Collection” through Jan. 8

Where: Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd., Cleveland

Hours: 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday, 10 am to 9 pm Wednesday, 10 am to 5 pm Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm Friday, 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday

Admission: Free

More information: 216-421-7350 and https://www.clevelandart.org/

