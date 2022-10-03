The Cleveland Museum of Art displays 100 amazing works donated by the couple

Museums are incredible places. Where else can you find objects and spaces dedicated to unique research from different points in our collective history available for you to view, commune with, interpret and understand?

Northeast Ohio is rich in many things, and our Museums are some of the Greatest treasures.

Museums can’t do it on their own. Institutions like art Museums rely upon individuals like us to support them. “Impressionism to Modernism: The Keithley Collection,” a new exhibit celebrating the donation of more than 100 works to the Cleveland Museum of Art by Joseph P. and Nancy F. Keithley, is on view through Jan. 8.

The collection focuses on impressionist, postimpressionist and modern European and American paintings. The Keithleys also collected Chinese and Japanese ceramics.

The couple’s admiration for color is an underlying theme throughout the collection. It engages your eye and helps pull you through the exhibit.

The show, which takes up several rooms, is on display in the special exhibition space of the museum. It begins with a description of the Keithleys’ gift and gives way to an entire wall that features the history of the most significant donors to the Cleveland Museum of Art since the museum was established in 1913.

This history of giving is impressive, although viewing it creates an “otherness,” or even an almost unattainable quality, that Museums work so hard to overcome. Regardless, this is one of the world’s great museums and this history of philanthropy highlights the institution’s unique position.

