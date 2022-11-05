The Chronicle’s Duke Women’s basketball 2022-23 season preview

It’s that time of year: College basketball season is back, and with it, this year’s Blue Devils are gearing up for a whole new season.

With that new season comes a flurry of new faces, from an influx to Duke’s graduate-student group to new Assistant Coach Karen Lange, the latter of whom brings experience and familiarity to the Blue Devils in her first season. A pair of Oregon State transfers—Kennedy Brown and Taya Corosdale—also joined forces with an old friend in Durham for their next chapter.

Duke does, however, return a pair of stars in junior guard Celeste Taylor and reigning ACC Freshman of the Year Shayeann Day-Wilson. The duo should factor heavily into the Blue Devils’ postseason hopes for March 2023.

Across the board, the Blue Devils’ love for the game has been influenced by their families. Now, those players bring that same energy to The Sisterhood in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Still, it’s no secret that last year’s Duke team didn’t live up to expectations. Will the Blue Devils bounce back with a stronger season in 2022-23, or will it be a disappointing year for head Coach Kara Lawson’s team?

Before the season officially begins Monday, make sure to read up on every Blue Devil with the Blue Zone’s player preview series and find out what five of our beat writers predict for the upcoming season.

Finally, make sure to follow @chroniclesports on Twitter and visit our website to stay caught up with all of our award-winning coverage here at The Chronicle.