The Chicago Bears trade down multiple times in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft

I am going to start looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. The 2022 season has been over for the Chicago Bears for weeks now. I was wrong about how many wins this team would finish with, but that doesn’t mean that the team isn’t better than their actual record. With a 3-10 record, the Chicago Bears find themselves currently drafting second. With four games left, there is still plenty of time for things to change. However, they are almost guaranteed a top-10 pick. If they don’t win another game, they are guaranteed a top-three pick.

For this draft series, I will use Pro Football Network to perform my mock drafts. I will be doing a full, seven-round mock draft in each one. I will take a look at what the team can do by trading back in the first round, selecting Will Anderson and/or Jalen Carter and more. This can give us a sense of what Ryan Poles can actually do in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears select 13 draft prospects in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Now, I’ll admit that I’m not confident that some of these players will be available at the pick and round I was able to select them. However, drafts can get a little squirrelly at times and I’m going to draft based on how the algorithm shakes things out. First, I will lay out the trades that took place. Then, I’ll go round by round and give a brief synopsis and reasoning for the selection. It’s possible that things will change between now and the end of the season, but we all hope they continue to “tank.”