The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD

The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest.

Local Pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student who was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?

Pastor Jeffrey Wilson addressed the county commission during Monday’s meeting about the incident.

“And I say how do you go from not wanting to play kickball to being drugged, pepper sprayed, and arrested. It shouldn’t happen and it usually happens to young people of color. We got to do about it. It is alarming. It is disheartening. As a community, where are we going? We have a lot of SROs and not all are bad. We need SROs, but we’ve got to train people better,” said Wilson.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with all of it Baptist Church Pastor Kevin Adams, they will meet.

“They will meet. They are willing to put the video out, willing to look at the background of the officer, look at the whole video and see what was done wrong and what could have been done better. I don’t see anything here where that type of force should have been used against a child. It’s not a black issue always because these are our children,” said Adams.

We reached out to HCSO for an interview, but our request was denied. Pastor Kevin Adams said he hopes HSCO adopts policy changes and increases their cultural sensitivity training.