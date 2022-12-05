The changing game of college football

What is it that makes so many people – some Auburn graduates and some not – so love Auburn football?

Auburn folks have had more to celebrate than most. In the past 50 years, they have cheered for seven SEC Championship teams, two national Championship teams (including 1983), three teams that finished with perfect records, four teams that finished with one loss, six teams that finished with two losses, the Heisman Trophy winners and some of the Greatest wins and Greatest players in Auburn’s history.

But that love goes beyond games or championships won. For most, it starts with deep love for the university. It includes Saturdays at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Toomer’s Corner, Tiger Walk, tailgating, the flight of the eagle and all that goes into an Auburn football weekend.

In the past 50 seasons, Auburn has lost four or more games 33 times and has averaged 3.8 losses per season. Well, that’s not winning at the highest level, but it is well above average.

It used to be that one bad game, one bad season didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of those who loved Auburn football. They always believed better days were ahead, and better were always ahead.

Has the modern game changed that? Sadly, I am afraid it has.

I’m not questioning the authenticity of anyone’s claim to loving Auburn, the university, or Auburn, the football team. But what was once determined support, no matter what, has become demands for something better. My guess is the same as true at a lot of other places, probably most places.

The BCS, followed by the College Football Playoff, changed things. And then came coaches being paid millions, NIL, penalty-free transfers and the rest. It was like the Innocence was gone. It became harder to believe players were working and playing hard for their families, their schools and their teammates.

Going to games became infinitely more expensive. A family college football weekend can cost hundreds of dollars, maybe thousands of dollars. And with that has come a growing belief that good was not good enough.

The game itself is better than it’s ever been. Players arrive from high school far more prepared than they once did. They are better-trained than ever. They get better coaching than ever. Most of them dream of playing in the NFL. For many, that is the motivation for excelling in college. That doesn’t mean they aren’t students; they have to be to stay eligible. It doesn’t mean they don’t care about their teammates or their schools. But the NFL dream is still there.

Besides the NFL, there is now NIL. A handful of players make very significant amounts of money. Others make enough to make a difference in their lives. Clearly, NIL availability has become a powerful recruiting tool.

College football is still a wonderful game played by young men who have played a great price to put on that jersey, run out of the tunnel and play their game. But it’s not the same, and it won’t ever be.

For those of us old enough to remember how it once was, that is a sad turn of events.