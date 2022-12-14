The Center Pompidou and EnChroma Improve Arts Experience for Color Blind Visitors

PARIS & BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Center Pompidou today announced that color blind visitors are now able to borrow EnChroma glasses for color blindness during visits to the iconic museum. The Center Pompidou is internationally renowned for its collection of modern and contemporary art totaling over 120,000 works – the most extensive in all of Europe.

One in twelve men (8%) and one in 200 women (0.5%) are color blind – about 2.8 million in France, 30 million in Europe and 350 million globally. With over three million annual visitors, an estimated 128,000 guests to the Center Pompidou are color blind. EnChroma glasses will enable color blind visitors to perceive an expanded range of clear, vibrant color in artwork at the museum for the first time in their lives.

“Always concerned with offering the best visitor experience to all audiences, the Center Pompidou is delighted to offer people with color blindness the possibility of trying EnChroma glasses, a very innovative device in the museum sector,” said David Cascaro, Director of the Public Division , Center Pompidou.

While people with normal color vision see over one million shades and hues of color, color blind people see only an estimated 10% of them. To the red-green color blind, colors appear dull and washed out, with some difficulty to distinguish from each other. Common color confusions include green and yellow, gray and pink, purple and blue, and red and brown. This can detract from the ability of color blind people to fully experience colorful art.

“We are thrilled that one of the world’s foremost Visionaries in arts and culture – the Center Pompidou – is demonstrating its commitment to accessibility and inclusion for those with color vision deficiencies by lending EnChroma glasses to guests,” said Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma. “Their example will generate more awareness for the prevalence and effects of color blindness, inspire other Museums and organizations to follow their lead, and ultimately expand opportunities for color blind people to more fully experience colorful, iconic artwork like never before.”

The Center Pompidou is the first museum in France to support the needs of color blind guests via the EnChroma Color Accessibility Program™. The program already helps color blind people at nearly 200 public institutions – including libraries, schools, universities, national parks, gardens, tourism bureaus and 80+ major museums – more fully experience colors in art, nature and overcome obstacles to learning. Other Museums participating in the program include the Gallerie d’Italia in Italy, the Chau Chak Wing Museum in Australia, Centraal Museum Utrecht in The Netherlands, and the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, Dallas Museum of Art, and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in the US.

Special optical filters in EnChroma glasses help color blind people perceive a wider range of colors and see them more vividly and distinctly. A study by the University of California, Davis, and INSERM, the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research, demonstrated the effectiveness of EnChroma glasses. A separate recent study in the scientific publication Eye-Nature also highlights the benefits of the glasses.

EnChroma Color Accessibility Program™

EnChroma is the leading advocate for accessibility for those with color blindness. The company donates a pair of glasses for every pair an organization purchases. EnChroma also provides materials for institutions to educate the public or teachers, students and parents about color blindness and its effects. Public organizations interested in the EnChroma Program can email [email protected]

About the Center Pompidou

Since 1977, the Center Pompidou has been deeply rooted in the city of Paris and open to the world and to innovation. Its iconic building is home to Europe’s richest and one of the world’s largest collections of modern and contemporary art, in addition to exhibitions, symposiums, festivals, shows, projections, and workshops for young people. Its extremely rich program at the crossroads of art forms and audiences attracts more than 3.5 million visitors every year. True to its ambition to make culture and creation available to as many people as possible, the Center Pompidou also develops its regional and international presence. For more information, visit: centrepompidou.fr.

About EnChroma

Based in Berkeley, Calif., EnChroma produces leading-edge eyewear for color blindness and low vision, and other solutions for color vision, sold online and through Authorized Retailers worldwide. Invented in 2010, EnChroma’s patented eyewear combines the latest in color perception, Neuroscience and lens innovation to improve the lives of people with color vision deficiency around the world. EnChroma received an SBIR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It earned the 2016 Tibbetts Award from the US Small Business Administration in recognition of the firm’s innovative impact on the human experience through technology, and the 2020 Innovation Award in Life Sciences from the Bay Area’s East Bay Economic Development Alliance. Visit enchroma.com to learn more.