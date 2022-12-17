The CCIW Lands 21 Players is the CSC Women’s Soccer All-District Team

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Team was announced on Tuesday. A total of 21 student-athletes from six College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) institutions were on the list, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA — for each gender. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December.

The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC with handling the Awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs .

CCIW 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Honorees

Molly Fank, Augustana

Maeve Sheridan, Augustana

Liesl Whitener, Augustana

Jessica Stepien, Carroll

Grace Tumilty, Carroll

Elizabeth Weinberg, Carroll

Jenna Li, Illinois Wesleyan

Maggie Peters, Illinois Wesleyan

Rachel White, Illinois Wesleyan

Bailee Blecker, Millikin

Sophie Dorgan, Millikin

Sarah Andrey, North Central

Kaitlyn Cannon, North Central

Kily Egan, North Central

Katie Huey, North Central

Ellie Lochbaum, North Central

Ellie Sutter, North Central

Lauren Ketchum, Wheaton

Sarah Max, Wheaton

Myah Schoolman, Wheaton

Audrey Sexson, Wheaton