The CCIW Lands 21 Players is the CSC Women’s Soccer All-District Team
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Team was announced on Tuesday. A total of 21 student-athletes from six College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) institutions were on the list, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA — for each gender. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December.
The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC with handling the Awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs .
CCIW 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Honorees
Molly Fank, Augustana
Maeve Sheridan, Augustana
Liesl Whitener, Augustana
Jessica Stepien, Carroll
Grace Tumilty, Carroll
Elizabeth Weinberg, Carroll
Jenna Li, Illinois Wesleyan
Maggie Peters, Illinois Wesleyan
Rachel White, Illinois Wesleyan
Bailee Blecker, Millikin
Sophie Dorgan, Millikin
Sarah Andrey, North Central
Kaitlyn Cannon, North Central
Kily Egan, North Central
Katie Huey, North Central
Ellie Lochbaum, North Central
Ellie Sutter, North Central
Lauren Ketchum, Wheaton
Sarah Max, Wheaton
Myah Schoolman, Wheaton
Audrey Sexson, Wheaton
The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) was founded in 1946 and currently services nine member institutions including Augustana College (Rock Island, Ill.), Carroll University (Waukesha, Wis.), Carthage College (Kenosha, Wis.), Elmhurst University (Elmhurst, Ill.), Illinois Wesleyan University (Bloomington, Ill.), Millikin University (Decatur, Ill.), North Central College (Naperville, Ill.), North Park University (Chicago, Ill.) and Wheaton College ( Wheaton, Ill.).