The Cavs’ Success Starts In The Frontcourt With Evan Mobley And Jarrett Allen

It’s not often that a team starts two seven-footers. Especially in today’s style of basketball where the quick, small-ball offense is the norm. But the Cavs haven’t followed this formula and have two seven-footers in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in their starting lineups.

This decision is more than just an opportunity to do something different than the rest of the league. The Cavs’ success starts in the frontcourt of Mobly and Allen.

Cleveland has built a solid defensive identity and they have one of the best defenses in the NBA. All of that starts from the two big men that roam down low in the paint.

