The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of Rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovicand Milk Beasley.

One player who would fit Cleveland’s scheme and lineup and they should also pursue is Kyle Anderson.

Anderson is having a solid season on a Timberwolves team that has struggled quite a bit this season. These struggles will likely make them one of the more active teams during this year’s deadline.

