The Cavs Should Be Much Better At Doing This

Let’s do a quick check of the Cavaliers’ starting frontcourt.

They have Evan Mobley who comes at seven-foot on the dot starting at the power forward. Then they have Jarrett Allen starting at the center position who is listed as six foot eleven inches.

Even though Cleveland is one of the only teams in the league to go away from the “small-ball” approach and run a “tall-ball” lineup, they still don’t rebound the ball as much as you’d expect.

The Cavs rank well into the bottom half of the league in rebounds per game at 23rd. They’re only averaging 42.4 a game which is tied with the Indiana Pacers.

