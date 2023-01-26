The Cavs Should Be Much Better At Doing This

Let’s do a quick check of the Cavaliers’ starting frontcourt.

They have Evan Mobley who comes at seven-foot on the dot starting at the power forward. Then they have Jarrett Allen starting at the center position who is listed as six foot eleven inches.

Even though Cleveland is one of the only teams in the league to go away from the “small-ball” approach and run a “tall-ball” lineup, they still don’t rebound the ball as much as you’d expect.

The Cavs rank well into the bottom half of the league in rebounds per game at 23rd. They’re only averaging 42.4 a game which is tied with the Indiana Pacers.

For reference, The Grizzlies lead the league in rebounds per game with 49.0 and the Mavericks average the least amount at 38.6. So Cleveland is far from being the worst, but they’re also far from the best as well.

I did single out Mobley and Allen at the start, but it’s not just those two that are the reason Cleveland’s average is so low. In fact, they’re doing a solid job grabbing boards. Allen is averaging 9.7 rebounds per game and Mobley is not too far behind averaging 8.8.

Cleveland’s struggles on the boards have to do with their lack of length at the three.

Isaac Okoro and Lamar Stevens have been the go-to starting wings for the Cavs this season. However, each of them is well undersized to be starting at the third. Okoro is averaging just 2.6 boards per game and Stevens grabs 3.5 a night.

Cleveland can’t always rely on Mobley and Allen to get every single rebound for them. If the Cavs add a long player in that starting rotation then this could help those rebounding numbers improve.

