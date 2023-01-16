The Cavs Road Record Isn’t As Bad As You Think

The Cavs are heading home after a five-city road trip that took them all across the country. They ended the trip with two wins and three losses. The wins came against the Suns and Trail Blazers, while they had losses to the Nuggets, Jazz, and Timberwolves.

One knock on Cleveland all season has been that they can’t win on the road. It certainly has been an area that they’ve struggled in. They went through a stretch in November where they lost six of eight games away from Rocket Mortgage FeildHouse.

