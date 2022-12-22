The Cavs Are Playing The Slowest Basketball In The NBA

When fans think of the modern-day NBA, they may think of fastbreak dunks, quick transition threes, and players running up and down the floor. This isn’t necessarily true for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While they have had their fair share of transition highlights, they are also playing as the slowest team in the NBA.

The Cavs have the slowest pace of play in the entire NBA at 96.09. The Dallas Mavericks are barely a little bit faster than the Cavs at 96.22. This number comes from the team’s time of possession and the estimated number of possessions per 48 minutes.

