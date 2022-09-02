The Cavaliers And The Warriors Are The Only Teams In The NBA That Have 3 All-Stars On Their Roster Ahead Of The 2022-23 NBA Season

The Cavaliers And The Warriors Are The Only Teams In The NBA That Have 3 All-Stars On Their Roster Ahead Of The 2022-23 NBA Season

During the 2010s, the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers engaged in one of the best rivalries of the modern era. The two NBA Franchises utterly dominated their respective conferences.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button