The Cavaliers And The Warriors Are The Only Teams In The NBA That Have 3 All-Stars On Their Roster Ahead Of The 2022-23 NBA Season

During the 2010s, the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers engaged in one of the best rivalries of the modern era. The two NBA Franchises utterly dominated their respective conferences.

The two teams faced off against each other in four consecutive NBA Finals. Frankly, that was expected of both teams since they had some pretty great players on the roster.

Fast forward to 2022, the Warriors are coming off a Sensational Championship run. On the other hand, the Cavaliers have finally come out of their rebuilding phase. The Cavs acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in a recent blockbuster trade.

Although the Cavs gave up a lot of assets for acquiring Mitchell, if they manage to have a good postseason run, it’ll be worth it.

Warriors And Cavaliers Have The Best Rosters On Paper

Following the Donovan Mitchell trade, the Cavaliers have jumped a few spots in the race to win the next season’s championship. So much so that they share a record with only the Warriors ahead of the new season.

The Dubs and the Cavs are the only two teams in the NBA heading into the 2022-23 NBA season with three NBA All-Stars next season.

Well, we are not kidding. The Cavs have Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen on the roster, while the Warriors have Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins, who were NBA All-Stars last season.

So it feels like we are taking a trip down memory lane where the Warriors and the Cavs have the best roster on paper. While the Warriors have already proven they are still capable of winning an NBA Championship, can the Cavs do the same next season? It seems unlikely because the Eastern Conference is no longer the weaker conference in the league.