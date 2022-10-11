The case of the red sharpie ….. solved

Virginia Tech has gone through an entire overhaul over the past year. While some of the changes are less noticeable, like slight changes to workout schedules, mid-week meals, and general behind-the-scenes shifts that may not be noticeable to the fans, one glaring difference between Brent Pry and his predecessor occurs on the sidelines.

While the former Virginia Tech head coach was typically seen stoic on the sidelines, with his arms crossed at the chest, Pry has a much different approach. Like a student taking in an engaging lecture, Pry is hard at work on the Virginia Tech sidelines with his notepad and pen, most recently a red sharpie, transcribing the game in real-time.

Pry is far from the first sideline coach to vigorously take notes throughout a game, in fact, it is fairly common practice across college football and the NFL and dates back to his days as a defensive coordinator.

“I’ve always done that,” Pry said when I asked about his note-taking process during a Zoom call this week. “When the defense comes off the field, I want to go through the last series and sometimes I am talking to the guys on the headsets and sometimes I am going through what’s in my notes, what did I call, what have I called against this grouping in the game thus far? You kind of hit chart everything after each series as a coordinator, at least I do, and so that’s part of it but at the same time, I am trying to take notes on what’s occurred, what’s some game-changing moments in the series, defensively or offensively, and then certainly there is some communication with Coach Marve that is involved.”

Currently, Pry is still the defensive play-caller for the Hokies, in addition to his head coaching duties, but has slowly started to give his star pupil, Chris Marvemore of a hand in the overall defense before relinquishing the entire defensive play-calling duties to his coordinator.

“I feel really good about Chris,” Pry explained. “Would we like to be playing better defense? Of course, but ultimately that wasn’t the goal, the goal was to let Chris see it firsthandwithout having to do it all. The formula, the structure, how the week of preparation goes. All those things are important to me in building your defensive game plan, building your defensive unit from a personnel standpoint, all of it, just having me lead that for a full cycle so that Chris better understands the expectations and also, he is getting his own experience – this is something he really likes that I do, or this is something that maybe he would do differently – It will be great conversations for him and I, we have had some of them already but postseason and the direction we want to go . My Intentions at this point are still to turn things over to Chris following the season.”