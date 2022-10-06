The case for Warriors over 52.5 wins

The 2022-23 season is quickly approaching and our betting experts have got you covered. Over the next two weeks we are taking a look at how to approach some of the top teams in the league and giving out some Futures best bets ahead of tipoff.

Count Doug Kezirian as a fan of the Warriors, who have additional depth coming off a Championship season.

Here is the best case, worst case and betting analysis for this year’s Warriors team.

NBA betting preview schedule

Thursday: The case for the Boston Celtics

Friday: The case for the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks

Monday: The case for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday: Who to bet for MVP

Wednesday: Betting win totals and Awards

October 17: Social media and betting

October 18: NBA title odds and favorites

Best case: The Warriors actually have a very good chance to build off last year’s relatively surprising Championship run rather than suffer a hangover or letdown. First off, not a whole lot went right before the playoffs. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green only played a total of 11 minutes together in the regular season. Beyond that, big man James Wiseman missed the entire year with an injury. Now, the young trio of Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody can continue to develop, and the team also added solid reserves in Donte DiVicenzo and JaMychal Green. Add all that to the continued evolution of All-Star Andrew Wiggins and Steve Kerr has lineup depth and flexibility.

The NBA season is almost here. Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Basketball today. Play for free



1 Related

Worst case: Critics and skeptics continue to point to Golden State’s good fortune, as Ja Morant’s injury and top-seeded Phoenix’s early playoff exit allowed for an easier path through the Western Conference. Entering this season, the big three is another year older, and who knows what injuries lie ahead for this trio that never can seem to stay healthy? Curry was miraculous last year, particularly in the NBA Finals, but can he duplicate that in his age-35 season? The West figures to be even more loaded this year.

The bet: Golden State Warriors over 52.5 wins

Betting spin: The Warriors seem to have the perfect balance of experience and youth. I think Kerr will optimize this unique situation, allowing the young core to maintain the club’s energy and hunger while monitoring his veterans’ minutes. This will keep the vibe fresh during an otherwise monotonous season. Plus, as the Younger guys develop, Kerr will have enormous lineup flexibility to match up with various opponents. I lean to over 52.5 wins, but I would not make a Championship wager. I just think so much has to go right for 6-1 odds to have value between now and the start of the playoffs.