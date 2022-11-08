The Cadence Bank Houston Open Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Houston Texas this week for the Cadence Bank Houston Open. Memorial Park Golf Course is the host and is a 7,412-yard, par 70 that features Bermuda grass greens.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Memorial Park is a very long course, which should play right into Matsuayama’s wheelhouse, as he’s done his best work over the years on courses that require distance off the tee. Go take a look at his US Open record.

This will be the second time he makes the trip to Houston, and the first one went quite well for him, as he finished T2 in 2020. Not only did he finish runner-up, but of all the players in the field this week, he Rank No. 1 in SG: Tee-to-Green per round at Memorial park (2.28). Obviously it’s only a four round sample, but Memorial Park has only hosted this event twice.

Matsuyama has had a quiet fall this far, but has made all three of his cuts and finished no worse than 40th in each of his three starts. Long term, he rates out as one of the best players in this field, ranking seventh in SG: Tee-to-Green, sixth in SG: Approach, 22nd in SG: Putting and fifth in Total Strokes Gained — all over his past 48 rounds. At 22/1 on the DraftKings Sportsbook, there’s a decent bit of value here.

Hughes has been lighting it up this Fall, posting a pair of T25 finishes sandwiched around his triumphant win at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Over his past eight rounds in this field, the Canadian ranks ninth in SG: Approach, 10th in SG: Putting and third in Total Strokes Gained. The man is locked in right now in the most important facets of the game.

Hughes has played Memorial Park in both renditions of this event and has finished T29 and T7 in both trips. He’s had success from both tee-to-green and on the greens at this course, averaging over .75 strokes gained per round in both categories.

I like him as an Outright at these longer odds, but we have seen him already post a top-10 here, so it couldn’t hurt to sprinkle a bit on him to repeat that performance at +550 as well.

Straka is about as hit or miss as it gets, and that’s demonstrated best by his history at Memorial Park, as he missed the cut last year and finished T5 in 2020. Straka is long off the tee, is a strong putter and gets hot with his irons. He won the Honda Classic at similar odds to what he is this week, and his blowup spots usually come out of nowhere.

They missed the cut last week at Mayakoba, but recently finished runner up at the Sanderson Farms Championship just five weeks ago, so there is some recent form here. His game is in decent shape during this stretch, as he ranks 14th in SG: Tee-to-Green, 17th in SG: Ball-Striking and 15th in Total Strokes gained over his past 15 rounds. You will know on Thursday if the Austrian will be in contention or not, as he usually comes out hot on weeks where he’s alive to win. I will take my chances here at 80/1

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.