The Caddies Are Treated Like Human Beings’ – Koepka On LIV Golf

Players that have jumped ship to LIV Golf have been voicing their enjoyment of the new format and the ‘energy’ around the events. One aspect that also appears to be mentioned regularly is the treatment of the caddies, with Brooks Koepka stating “they’re treated like human beings.”

Speaking to media following his second round at LIV Golf Invitational Chicago, Koepka was asked the main differences between the Saudi-backed series and the PGA Tour, with the four-time Major Winner explaining that “it’s pretty energized,” adding “I mean, it’s golf but louder, right?”

Brooks Koepka pictured on a screen at a LIV Golf launch party

Koepka at an LIV Golf launch party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the interview, the American went on to explain that “the fans have been great. Everybody that’s come out has been awesome. It’s been enjoyable for us. I think the players, the caddies, just how well the caddies are treated, as well . I think that’s a big difference. They’re treated like human beings. I think everybody, through coaches, staff, everybody, it’s a big difference.”

