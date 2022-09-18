The Caddies Are Treated Like Human Beings’ – Koepka On LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Players that have jumped ship to LIV Golf have been voicing their enjoyment of the new format and the ‘energy’ around the events. One aspect that also appears to be mentioned regularly is the treatment of the caddies, with Brooks Koepka stating “they’re treated like human beings.”

Speaking to media following his second round at LIV Golf Invitational Chicago, Koepka was asked the main differences between the Saudi-backed series and the PGA Tour, with the four-time Major Winner explaining that “it’s pretty energized,” adding “I mean, it’s golf but louder, right?”

Koepka at an LIV Golf launch party (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the interview, the American went on to explain that “the fans have been great. Everybody that’s come out has been awesome. It’s been enjoyable for us. I think the players, the caddies, just how well the caddies are treated, as well . I think that’s a big difference. They’re treated like human beings. I think everybody, through coaches, staff, everybody, it’s a big difference.”

Although many players have been using the line “growing the game” for their reasons to move to LIV Golf, others have been mentioning the way the players, caddies and teams are treated, with it being reported that accommodation and travel etc are covered.

Following the second round at Trump National Bedminster, Carlos Ortiz, remarked: “I didn’t play London, but the last two tournaments have been unbelievable. The way we get treated, the way the caddies get treated, they get treated like persons, like normal people.

Ortiz and his caddy during an LIV Golf event (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They can eat with us and get in the Locker room, where in the other tour they couldn’t. I think those things are great, and the staff has been unbelievable. They do anything for you. The setups, people are loving it . I think it’s fantastic what these guys are doing. Me as a player, I’m enjoying it, and I think fans are enjoying it, too.”

At the first event at Centurion, it was revealed that the caddies were staying together in the Jury’s Inn Hotel at Watford, with many of the bagmen appreciating the efforts made by LIV Golf.