The BYU Football Transfer Tracker 10/12/2022

Welcome to transfer season. Beginning on Monday, December 5, the first transfer window opened and over 1,000 Scholarship players entered the transfer portal. Seven BYU football players have already entered the portal. This article will serve as a tracker for the transfers out of the BYU football program.

1. Keenan Pili

Longtime starter and 2022 team Captain Keenan Pili announced on Friday that he plans to enter the transfer portal. Pili racked up 191 tackles over four seasons at BYU.

2. Logan Fano

Former four-star recruit Logan Fano entered the transfer portal and committed to the University of Utah a few days later. Fano’s departure is perhaps the most impactful of any player on this list, Fano had the potential to be a Cornerstone of BYU’s defense in the future.

3. Tate Romney

BYU linebacker Tate Romney entered the transfer portal after just one season with the program. Romney, a former three-star recruit, turned down various P5 schools when he signed with BYU.

4. Dallin Holker

Tight end Dallin Holker quit three games into the season to enter the transfer portal. In three seasons at BYU, Holker tallied 42 receptions for 521 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

5. Jacob Conover

Backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the Transfer Portal on Friday. After returning home from his mission, Conover joined the BYU football program in time for the 2020 season where he ran the Scout team. In 2021, Conover competed for the starting job against Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Conover ended the competition as BYU’s third-string quarterback that season and appeared in just one game against Utah State. Against the Aggies, Conover was 5/9 and he threw for 45 yards.

Conover was BYU’s second-string quarterback behind Jaren Hall for the entirety of the 2022 season. Conover appeared in just one game – the regular season finale at Stanford. Conover attempted just one pass in that game as BYU dominated the game on the ground.

Conover committed to in-state Arizona State a few days after entering the transfer portal.

6. Campbell Barrington

Offensive lineman Campbell Barrington announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Barrington has been in BYU’s two-deep along the Offensive line over the last two seasons. In 2021, Barrington took over for Harris LaChance in the starting lineup when LaChance went out with an injury.

This season, Barrington was listed as a co-starter at right tackle alongside Kingsley Suamataia. Suamataia ended up winning the starting job and played the lion’s share of the reps.

7. Terrence Fall

Wide receiver Terrence Fall entered the transfer portal after three seasons in the program. Fall, a native of France, only played 28 snaps in his career. Fall has received offers from NAU and Northern Colorado (where Ed Lamb is now head coach) since entering the portal.

