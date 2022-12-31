The BYU Football Family Mourns the Death of OL Sione Veikoso

On Friday evening, the BYU football program announced that BYU freshman Offensive lineman Sione Veikoso died in a tragic construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawai’i. Various members of the BYU football program took to social media to mourn the death of Sione Veikoso and express their love for him and his family.

Tom Holmoe – BYU AD

“The BYU Football Family mourns the passing of our dear teammate and fellow Cougar, Sione Veikoso. May his family and friends feel our love and faith at this most Sacred and difficult time. Peace be with you now and forever Sione.” – BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button