The Buttery Potato Cakes Lovers Of Irish Literature Will Truly Appreciate

Irish literature is pretty storied, with heavy-hitting and highly-regarded authors in the canon, including poet William Butler Yeats, Bon Vivant Oscar Wilde, and the legendary James Joyce, author of 1922’s “Ulysses” (via Britannica). And in 1899, two female cousins ​​— who adopted the masculine-sounding pen names of E. Œ. Somerville and Martin Ross — published “Some Experiences of an Irish RM,” a collection of humorous Tales centering on the misadventures of a countryside Magistrate named Major Sinclair Yeates (via Goodreads). Among the vignettes of fox hunts, sailing, and whiskey-drinking, there’s the short recollection made by Yeates’ long-suffering Landlord Flurry Knox — which centers on some particularly delicious potato cakes he once enjoyed.

“While I live I shall not forget her potato cakes,” Knox says in the book (via BBC). “They came in hot from a pot-oven, they were speckled with caraway seeds, they swam in salt butter, and we ate them shamelessly and greasily, and washed them down with hot whiskey and water.”

It’s from this literary repast that Irish chef Darina Allen took her inspiration for her potato and caraway seed cakes, according to the BBC.