The Bunker indoor golf Simulation coming to Mohawk Harbor

SCHENECTADY — From avid golfers to those who have never held a club, The Bunker, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment lounge, has attracted a diverse group of people looking to perfect their putt. Now, casino guests will be able to take their swing at the virtually generated golf courses.

The Bunker will open its newest location next summer next to the Rivers Casino at Mohawk Harbor. It will be the business’ latest location with other spots in Guilderland, Clifton Park, Colonie and North Greenbush. A location in the Utica suburb of New Hartford is expected to open later this year.

The 3,500-square-foot destination in Schenectady will include four Trackman simulators arranged around a central bar for visitors to play on while socializing. It will also include a full-service luxury sports bar, interactive darts, a lounge and a spacious area for guests to dine on its menu of bar favorites and golf-inspired desserts. In nicer weather, the large garage doors will be lifted to convert the bar into an outdoor patio. Construction is set to begin soon. Its design will match other locations with its dark wood finishes, coffered ceilings, upscale furniture and stone accents. It will be completed with a replica of the Butler Cabin fireplace where winners of the Masters Tournament are interviewed. The Bunker was founded by friends Troy Miller, owner/broker of CM Fox Real Estate, and Burl McCutcheon after being inspired by other indoor golf experiences. The two focused on creating a more luxurious environment equipped with top-notch technology and opened their first location at 2390 Western Ave. in Guilderland in 2019. In 2021, with about a $1 million investment, The Bunker expanded to 19 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park. Since then, it has grown in popularity and has continued to expand its operations. The Bunker at Mohawk Harbor will be available for large and small events and will also offer VIP patio bays with private space and bar service.