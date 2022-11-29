The Bulls signed Billy Donovan to a contract extension ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, per report

The Chicago Bulls are committed to head coach Billy Donovan. In a move that went unannounced at the time, the Bulls signed Donovan to a contract extension prior to the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, according to Shams Charania. Donovan had two years remaining on his contract after the ’21-22 campaign — in which he led the Bulls to the postseason for the first time in four seasons — and now he’s under contract in Chicago for several more seasons.

Donovan is in his third season as the head coach of the Bulls, and he has compiled an 86-88 overall record in Chicago thus far. Chicago missed the Playoffs entirely in Donovan’s first season after finishing with a 31-41 record, and they were eliminated in the first round last season after finishing sixth in the East with a 46-36 record. Through 20 games this season, they sit 11th overall in the Eastern Conference with a 9-11 record.

Prior to his time in Chicago, Donovan served as the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2015 to 2020, and head coach at the University of Florida from 1996 to 2015, where he won two national titles. He led the Thunder to the Western Conference Finals during his first season with the team, but has been unable to advance past the first round since. Perhaps that will change this season.

The decision to extend Donovan prior to the season seems a bit odd given he still had two years on his contract. They could have easily waited until next offseason before doing so in order to see how the team fared this season. Equally Odd is not announcing that you have signed your head coach to a contract extension. Nevertheless, Donovan will be continuing to call shots from the sideline in Chicago for the foreseeable future.