The Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen probably has outgained your favorite NFL team so far this season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one man but has racked up more total yards than 26 NFL teams Entering Week 7.

Allen has accounted for 2,237 yards through six games, which represented 85.7% of the Bills’ (5-1) total yards.

He’s No. 1 in the NFL with 1,980 passing yards and has added 257 rushing yards, which leads the team, for 2,237 total yards. That’s 846 total yards more than the anemic Tennessee Titans, who the Bills walloped 41-7 in Week 2.

Allen is on pace for 5,610 passing yards with 48.2 passing TDs, 11.3 interceptions, 782.2 rushing yards and 5.7 rushing TDs over a 17-game regular season. The passing yardage total would break the NFL record.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after throwing a 98-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Peyton Manning holds the single-season passing record, throwing for 5,477 yards for the Denver Broncos over 16 games in 2013.

Here are the team total offense rankings through Week 6.

TEAM

TOTAL YARDS

1. Buffalo Bills

2.645

2. Philadelphia Eagles

2,367

3. Cleveland Browns

2,310

T4. Kansas City Chiefs

2,294

T5. New Orleans Saints

2,294

6. Los Angeles Chargers

2,249

Josh Allen

2,237

7. Miami Dolphins

2,197

8. Baltimore Ravens

2.168

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

2.147

10. Seattle Seahawks

2.136

11. New England Patriots

2.128

12. Indianapolis Colts

2,099

13. Green Bay Packers

2,089

14. Arizona Cardinals

2.076

15. Detroit Lions

2.059

16. New York Jets

2.058

17. San Francisco 49ers

2,041

18. Minnesota Vikings

2,039

19. Cincinnati Bengals

2,026

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1,992

21. Denver Broncos

1.976

22. Atlanta Falcons

1.946

23. Washington Commanders

1,922

24. New York Giants

1.904

25. Los Angeles Rams

1,859

26. Dallas Cowboys

1.805

27. Las Vegas Raiders

1,803

28. Chicago Bears

1,761

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

1.749

30. Carolina Panthers

1,560

31. Houston Texans

1,456

32. Tennessee Titans

1,391

This article originally appeared on the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Josh Allen has more total yards than almost every NFL team this year

