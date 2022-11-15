The Broncos currently have the 20th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos traded edge rusher, Bradley Chubb, to the Miami Dolphins for their first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, this pick originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, so we have to track their wins and losses throughout the remainder of the season to see where the Broncos will pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This past Sunday Night, the 49ers Hosted the Broncos’ AFC West Rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. After jumping out to a lead, the 49ers had a late fourth-quarter comeback vs the Chargers and defeated them by the score of 22 to 16. The 49ers improved to a 5-4 record and still currently own the 20th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft (via: Tankathon)

The 49er’s next game will be on Monday Night Football in Mexico City vs. their division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals. Hopefully, quarterback Kyler Murray’s hamstring is healed up, he stopped playing Call Of Duty and can defeat the 49ers next Monday Night.

The rest of the 49ers’ schedule looks like this.

Ideally, for the Broncos, the 49ers will lose most of these games and give the Broncos a top 10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. They face some division rivals and play some tough games on the road in Mexico City, Seattle, and Las Vegas.

The 49ers are currently 5-4, but hopefully, the Cardinals will defeat them and knock them down to 5-5 on the season.