The British Open will remain open, including for LIV Golf players

While there might be changes to the exemption criteria into the British Open, the head of the governing body which runs the Championship said there will not be an attempt to keep Golfers who compete in the LIV Golf League from playing in the Open next year at Royal Liverpool.

Speaking at the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship in Thailand—where the Winner will earn a spot in both the Masters and the Open—R&A CEO Martin Slumbers told Golf Digest that the tournament will remain open.

“We’ll go public in January/February with what we are going to do with regard to LIV Golfers,” Slumbers said. “But you want a guide, go back to what I said in July (at St. Andrews). We’re not banning anyone. We are not going to betray 150 years of history and have the Open not be open. The name says it all. And that’s important. What we will do is ensure that there are appropriate pathways and ways to qualify.

