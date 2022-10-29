The British Open will remain open, including for LIV Golf players

While there might be changes to the exemption criteria into the British Open, the head of the governing body which runs the Championship said there will not be an attempt to keep Golfers who compete in the LIV Golf League from playing in the Open next year at Royal Liverpool.

Speaking at the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship in Thailand—where the Winner will earn a spot in both the Masters and the Open—R&A CEO Martin Slumbers told Golf Digest that the tournament will remain open.

“We’ll go public in January/February with what we are going to do with regard to LIV Golfers,” Slumbers said. “But you want a guide, go back to what I said in July (at St. Andrews). We’re not banning anyone. We are not going to betray 150 years of history and have the Open not be open. The name says it all. And that’s important. What we will do is ensure that there are appropriate pathways and ways to qualify.

“I’m looking forward to seeing (2022 Champion and now LIV player) Cam Smith tee-up around 9:40 am on the first day of the Open next year. The Open needs to set itself aside from what’s going on in terms of disagreements and make sure we stay true to our principle, which is to have the best players in the world competing.”

Slumbers noted the fracture in the game caused by LIV Golf and its Backers from Saudi Arabia and said he hopes some sort of reconciliation is possible.

“To me, this is not about ‘them and us,'” he said. “I have no issue with the players. People play for a living. I note that Saudi Arabia wants to Invest a lot of money in the game I love and care about. That’s a good thing. But I want to Preserve the pathways and meritocracy on which our game is built. Sport without that isn’t sport. I want to make sure we have the best players competing week in and week out. If the game is not played with high value and respect, I have no chance to grow the game.

“Maybe the consequence of where we are is that we only get to see all of the very best players together four times a year. So we’ll enjoy it four times a year.”