The Bristol Press – White beats Blue in CCSU’s basketball scrimmage

A second half surge by the white team turned a competitive game into a 20-point wipeout as White defeated Blue 69-49 in the Central Connecticut State men’s basketball blue and white game on Saturday morning from Detrick Gymnasium.

“I wanted defense,” said head coach Patrick Sellers. “We’ve been working so much on defense and I thought that our effort on defense was there and everyone did a decent job of defending, especially the white team.”

The defense popped, especially in the second half of the intrasquad scrimmage, for the white team. The team went on a 24-9 run over the final 5:30 of the contest after a 3-pointer by Jayden Brown gave White the eight point lead. A dunk by freshman Quinnipiac transfer Brody Limric with 4:30 remaining in the game upped the margin to 12. Two free throws by Davonte Sweatman put the Blue team within 10 but they were never able to get any closer.

“Blue didn’t defend White as well obviously so we really have to defend,” Sellers said.

White opened the game on an 8-0 run, behind a six consecutive points by junior transfer from Binghamton Kellen Amos. Amos opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and then finished a 3-point play. A layup by Brown, and a 3-pointer by Limric and White led 11-3 just over five minutes in.

Blue rallied, eventually taking the 24-21 lead after two free-throws by Joe Ostrowsky. With White trailing by four, consecutive baskets by Rodgers sent the game into the intermission tied.

Blue held the lead one more time at 36-34 after a Sweatman 3-pointer with 10:20 left to play, but it was all White from there.

Nigel Scantlebury earned the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The Northeast Conference will hold its Virtual Media Day on Tuesday, October 26 with the men. The Women’s will be on the following Wednesday, the 27th. Both events are scheduled to start at 11 am

