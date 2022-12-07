The Bridges At Rancho Santa Fe And TRENDYGOLF Unveil Exclusive Partnership

The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe, widely recognized as one of the Premiere country Clubs in southern California, has announced an exciting partnership with TRENDYGOLF, the world’s leading premium online golf fashion retailer.

Beginning Wednesday, March 1, 2023, TRENDYGOLF will administer all merchandising and apparel procurement for The Bridges Professional Shop and its Members. Alongside the technology and experience brought by TRENDYGOLF, The Bridges Professional Shop will grow its offerings for Members and their guests from the best selection of brands in the world. This partnership is the first of its kind within the country club industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button