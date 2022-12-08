The boy Bellingham’s a bit special! England winners, Losers and ratings as rampant Three Lions run riot against Iran in World Cup opener

Dortmund’s bank balance:

How Borussia Dortmund must have enjoyed this game. Firstly, there was the sight of one of their own scoring his first international goal, and then being serenaded with ‘Hey Jude’ by adoring English fans. Then, and perhaps more importantly, the knowledge that with the kind of towering header more befitting an old-school No.9, Jude Bellingham had probably added another few million to his asking price. Dortmund know the England midfielder is going to leave Signal Iduna Park next summer. It’s sad, but inevitable. Bellingham has long been destined to sign for one of Europe’s elite. They hammered that home during the group stage of this season’s Champions League. But the World Cup is an even grander stage. Some players shine solely for a month and end up commanding colossal fees. So, Dortmund can pretty much name their price for a teenage Prodigy like Bellingham. And it will be met; the kid is a generational talent.

Southgate’s selections:

Yes, it was only Iran. Yes, there will be some concerns over the concession of two goals. Yes, Southgate will be ultimately judged on where England ends up. But this was a fine way for the England boss to kick off his campaign. Statistically speaking, of course, Southgate is doing a better job with the Three Lions than any manager since Sir Alf Ramsey, but he’s had his critics. There have been constant allegations of costly conservatism, particularly since last summer’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy, and they intensified during a Dismal National League campaign this year. So, while England were always expected to win their opener, there was some pressure on Southgate to get his selection right, to prove that he can get the best out of what is a great crop of players. And he did just that on Monday. Southgate’s big call was vindicated, with Bukayo Saka, who was picked ahead of Phil Foden, scoring two fine goals. However, Southgate also deserves credit for sticking with Raheem Sterling, who has struggled since leaving Manchester City for Chelsea during the summer, but proved once again that he loves a big international tournament.

Bukayo Saka:

It’s only right that the Arsenal man is singled out for special praise. After all, we’re talking about the youngest player to score two goals on their World Cup debut since Franz Beckenbauer. Southgate definitely deserves his plaudits for putting his faith in Saka. But Saka was the one who had to deliver, and he did just that. In Sensational fashion. His first goal was a thumping volley, his second a neat finish after a lovely jinking run. Despite his decent return in terms of goals and assists so far this season, there was an undeniable feeling at the Emirates that Saka had yet to quite catch fire. They picked a perfect time to do so!