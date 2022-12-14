The Boston Celtics look like the best team in basketball right now. With convincing victories over the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, and most recently the (then) West-leading Phoenix Suns — all ball Clubs projected to potentially be contending for the 2023 NBA title at the start of this season — it is hard to make an argument for any other team in the league as having a better shot at winning it all.

Once the Celtics get around to squaring off with the Mighty Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day, we’ll have a better idea of ​​just how good this team is, but until then ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike sees Boston as the cream of the NBA crop — and we are inclined to agree.

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to hear her reaction to the Celtics’ drubbing of the Suns earlier this week, and how it has her seeing Boston this season.

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire