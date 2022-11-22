The Boston Celtics have started the 2021-22 NBA season on fire

It can be a fool’s errand to try and prognosticate how a ball club will do for the entirety of any given campaign based on how the first month of it ends up going in the NBA. But at least so far, the Boston Celtics look every bit of the contender they were at the end of last season. And, if anything, they are looking even deeper and more dangerous than they did in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Granted, the way they are making things happen on the Hardwood is a bit different than it was in the 2021-22 season, with the offense being the Celtics calling card in 2022-23 thus far and their league-leading defense still making brief Appearances while otherwise being fairly middle of the pack.

The hosts of the ESPN “Hoops Collective” podcast got together not too long ago to talk about Boston’s sizzling start to this season.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas lands new broadcasting gig with Overtime Elite

The Boston Celtics’ players are clearly buying into Joe Mazzulla’s coaching

Boston’s Al Horford rated second-best active NBA player born in 1986

Is Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum a star or a superstar?

If Robert Williams III is healthy, the Boston Celtics have a shot at the Finals

Celtics Lab 154: What’s true, false, or too soon to tell about early-season Boston Celtics Trends with Chris Forsberg

List

Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (11/18)

List

NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 126-101 obliteration of Atlanta Hawks

List

Celtics star Jayen Brown opens up on his meeting with Boston civil rights pioneer Jean McGuire

List

Three observations from the Boston Celtics’ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire