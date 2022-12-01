The Boston Celtics Are Now The NBA Favorites & Jayson Tatum is The MVP Favorite

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics points against the Miami Heat during … [+] the third quarter in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 29, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are now the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship — and Tatum is the MVP favorite.

The Celtics are at +425 to win the title, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks (+525) and the Defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors (+715), per bookmaker.eu

Boston is 18-4, has won five straight and is still playing without center Robert Williams, who scrimmaged Wednesday and is expected back sometime before Christmas after undergoing left knee surgery, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Hopefully he’s ready to go soon but he’s working hard at it and just continuing to get better,” Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla said Wednesday.

The Celtics also agreed to a two-year, $20-million extension with forward Al Horford that will take him through his 39th birthday in 2025, according to Woj.

The Celtics are solidifying all the pieces they need to get back to the NBA Finals in future years after falling to the Warriors last season.

Tatum, meanwhile, is now the MVP favorite ahead of Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Tatum, 24, is averaging 31.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. They went for 49 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals while making 8 3-pointers in Wednesday’s 134-121 win over Miami.

“Honestly, what a great dude JT is,” Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon told reporters. “He’s incredibly humble. For a guy that has the world at his fingertips at everything, the way he treats people every day, has been incredible to see. I think he’s a great guy, a great person beyond basketball.”