The Bookseller – News – Saunders to launch new book live at Southbank Centre

US Senator Bernie Sanders is to launch It’s OK To Be Angry About Capitalism (Allen Lane) at London’s Southbank Center in the New Year.

The event will take place on Thursday 23rd February, 8pm, as part of the 2023 Spring Literature Season at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

In the book, Sanders “takes on the 1% of the richest people in the world and speaks blunt truths about a system that is fueled by uncontrolled greed, and rigged against ordinary people,” the synopsis reads. “He asks ‘How can we accept an economic order that allows three billionaires to control more Wealth than the bottom half of our society?, How can we accept a political system that allows the super-rich to buy elections and politicians?, How can we accept an energy system that rewards the fossil fuel corporations causing the climate crisis?’ Bernie Sanders states ‘We must demand fundamental economic and political change. This is where the path forward begins.'”

Sanders is serving his third term in the US Senate and is the longest serving independent member of Congress in American history. He is the chairman of the Budget Committee where he helped write the $1.9tn (£1.6tn) American Rescue Plan, and is spearheading the initiative for Medicare for All, and for making public Colleges and Universities tuition free.

Ted Hodgkinson, head of Literature and Spoken Word at the centre, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Senator Bernie Sanders to the Southbank Center for what promises to be a momentous encounter with one of the most consequential and outspoken figures in contemporary politics.

“Following a succession of exclusive Appearances in our literature program over recent years, this is a rare opportunity to hear firsthand from one of the Defining characters of the American political scene as he launches a book that distills his thinking on the Burning issues of our times . Whatever your political persuasion, it is not to be missed.”

Sanders joins a host of high-profile names who have launched their books at the venue in recent years including Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Michelle Obama and Greta Thunberg. The event is part of the Southbank Centre’s 2023 Spring Literature Season which includes a line-up of authors, activists, poets and politicians including Bret Easton Ellis, Han Kang and Leïla Slimani.

Tickets for the event will be available to members from 10am on Tuesday 20th December and on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 21st December.