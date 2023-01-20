The Bookseller – News – Lancaster Literature Festival unveils 2023 line-up with Taylor, Liddington and more

Lancaster’s 44th annual literature festival is returning to the city from 17th to 26th March with authors Peter Taylor, Jill Liddington and more set to attend.

In the “Our History” strand, working with Will Pettigrew, Nick Radburn and Lancaster Black History Group, the Lancaster University’s Atlantic Slave Trade research project will explore the uses to which compensation paid to former slave owners was put in Victorian Britain.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Taylor will talk about his new book, Operation Chiffon (Bloomsbury), which is about MI5, MI6 and the secret road to peace in Ireland. Liddington, author of As Good as a Marriage: The Anne Lister Diaries 1836–38 (Manchester University Press), will talk about Anne Lister, English diarist and inspiration for the TV series Gentleman Jack.

The LitFest’s “Big Reads” events will be Hosted in the 11-15-year-old category by Cynthia Murphy (Last One to DieScholastic) and Frank Cottrell-Boyce (Noah’s Gold, Macmillan Children’s Books) in the 8-11 category. Sophie Anderson, author of The Thief Who Sang Storms (Usborne Publishing), will also host a session.

Drop-in events with the festival’s Writers in residence will include a Philosophy Café with AC Grayling, a session with Naturalist Tim Birkhead at the City Museum, advice sessions on what to read next with Reader in residence Sophie Anderson at the City Library, plus an online workshop with poet in residence Katie Hale. There will also be a ‘making’ session for Younger children with author Jake Hope and Illustrator Genevieve Aspinall.

Authors’ events will explore sci-fi with Adrian Tchaikovsky (The Tiger and the WolfMacmillan) and celebrate the launch of local author Eoghan Wall’s Gospel of Orla (Seven Stories Press), while Litfest’s Wildlife Photography competition and the Slavery Family Trees exhibition will showcase some of the themes running through the festival.

Litfest will offer a hybrid festival again in 2023 and this year all tickets are free to access to take account of the cost of living and energy crises. Julie Bell, chair of the festival, said in her introduction to this year’s program that donations were being sought to make up the shortfall.

She asks attendees to “please donate as generously as you feel able to [as] every donation, regardless of size, has real value”. More information on the full line-up can be found here.