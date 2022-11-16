The Bookseller – News – Hachette UK and Manchester City of Literature co-host ‘meet and mingle’ for local literary scene

Hachette UK and Manchester City of Literature Hosted a ‘Meet and Mingle’ event for the Manchester literary scene at Hachette UK’s Manchester office Yesterday (Tuesday 15th November).

The event brought together local publishers, booksellers, librarians, writing groups, agents, scouts, festival programmers and representatives from the likes of SYP North and BookTrust North.

Manchester’s “rich, collaborative literary scene” was celebrated with drinks, nibbles and goody bags featuring advance proofs and books from Hachette Manchester’s local authors.

Emma Layfield, Hachette Manchester’s office lead and picture book development director at Hachette Children’s Group, said: “It was an absolute delight to host a social at our Manchester office in partnership with Manchester City of Literature.

“It was a great opportunity to thank all the local publishers, booksellers, librarians and book lovers who have welcomed us so warmly to the city since we opened our new office last year, and to raise a glass to everyone who makes Manchester’s literary landscape shine .”

Ivan Wadeson, executive director of Manchester City of Literature, added: “In the five years since Manchester received the prestigious UNESCO designation, all literary partners in the city have shown their renewed commitment to collaboration and to joint working. It was wonderful to acknowledge that last night and to thank all those who make the city’s literary scene so vibrant.”

Hachette Manchester opened in July 2021 and includes 23 staff with eight local recruits to date. The team is from nine divisions of Hachette UK, including Little, Brown, Hachette Children’s Group, John Murray Press, Hodder Education, Octopus, Orion, Hodder & Stoughton, Bookouture and Headline, and covers various departments, including editorial, design, sales, finance, publicity, marketing and IT.

Hachette Manchester’s local authors include Okechukwu Nzelu, Blair James, Andrew Michael Hurley, Cath Staincliffe, Caroline Hulse, Corrinne Averiss and Jenn Ashworth, among others.