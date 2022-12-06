The Book of Mormon comes to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center – Lowcountry Weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (Lowcountry Weekend) – Back by popular demand, “The Book of Mormon” Returns to the Lowcountry for a limited engagement May 5 until May 7 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Single tickets will go on sale Dec. 12 at 10 AM Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. Group orders of ten or more may be placed by calling 843-529-5007.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, “The Book of Mormon” has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theater house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

“The Book of Mormon” has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the US and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for “The Book of Mormon,” Winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.com

