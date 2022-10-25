The bonds of basketball – Oak Park

The thump of a ball meeting a polished wooden floor, the squeak of athletic shoes and the strident ring of buzzers can be heard from the River Forest Community Center every Tuesday night as men of all ages come together to play basketball. The Weekly game has resulted in decades-long friendships that go beyond the confines of the court.

“It’s a brotherhood,” said Kevin Trim, a long-time player on the Tuesday team.

Between 15 and 18 men show up every Tuesday, ranging in age from their 40s to 60s. They start playing basketball at about 7:30 pm After a few hours, the group heads over to O’Sullivan’s in Forest Park for beers. They stay there until after midnight talking about life.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button