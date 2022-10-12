The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts to host Inaugural FallFest

The event will feature live music, local vendors, and kids’ activities at the region’s most unique eco-tourism destination

There’s a new FallFest to look forward to in 2022. This Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts are coming together to celebrate the fall season in ways that only they can.

Aside from being home to one of the most amazing Treehouse cafés in the world, this year’s Inaugural event will include:

Multiple live music sets

Food and craft vendors

Various fall-themed activities for the kids

Pine Island Children’s Play Space

Indoor and outdoor performance spaces

Hiking trails

Due to the ideal neighboring Proximity between the two venues, visitors to FallFest will be free to roam 20 acres, shared between The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts! As an added bonus, at the center of it all is the wildly popular “Treehouse Café,” which we covered back in July.

The Treehouse Café

“When we opened the Farm back in 2015, it was our vision to transform this property into a unique, nature-inspired community hub that drew people from all over the region. Building the Treehouse Café was a huge step forward for us; and now, our collaboration with the West Falls Center for the Arts marks the next step in our evolution,” said Blueberry Treehouse Farm founder, Jyl Rivera. “Like us, they also appreciate the role the arts play in improving lives and are equally passionate about making West Falls a creative hub for the region. Working together like this just makes sense.”

FallsFest is being hosted at the West Falls Center for the Arts and Blueberry Treehouse Farm, 1863-1897 Davis Road in West Falls. The event runs from 11am-10pm on Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday. Tickets and additional details about music schedules, vendors, and weekend activities can be found online at www.westfallsartcenter.org.