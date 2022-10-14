The Biopic Golf Needs: Jonah Hill Will Reportedly Play John Daly In New Movie

Two-time Oscar nominee Jonah Hill is set to produce and star in a biopic of pro golfer John Daly, Above the Line has exclusively learned. The biopic will examine the excesses, scandals, and Athletic Achievements of the PGA Tour golfer, who is considered by many to be the “Bad Boy of Golf.” Anthony Maras (Hotel Mumbai) is attached to direct the project, which Hill will produce via his Strong Baby Productions banner along with the team at Nashville-based Hideout Pictures, including partners Shannon Houchins and Potsy Ponciroli. They’re the duo behind last year’s acclaimed western Old Henry starring Tim Blake Nelson. The golf world’s been a pretty controversial place recently. Everyone’s got an opinion on LIV. Tiger and Phil are not on speaking terms. It’s not great. This, then, is precisely the Unifying news we needed. Jonah Hill, who’s already been in a kick-ass sports movie (shoutout Moneyball), will reportedly play John Daly in a biopic.

Man is golf is hot in the streets. We had a massive post-pandemic boom in participation. Top Golf is humming. There’s a Netflix show coming out early next year by the same producers as Drive to Survive. And now, an A-List actor portraying maybe the most interesting man in golf? Huge for the sport. It’s hard to express just how much of a Legend Daly is—guy’s among the most talented players of all time but didn’t exactly push milk the most out of his natural gifts. He famously described his warm-up routine as “I hit balls for maybe 20 minutes, putt a little bit. Smoke 4 or 5 cigarettes, drink three diet cokes and go to the first tee.” And this is a guy who won two major championships. There’s also a legendary JD anecdote involving Tiger. This dates back to TW’s event in California in 2004, and Daly was in the clubhouse drinking some Beers after the pro-am. Tiger, on the other hand, was in workout clothes. Per Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard: “I said, ‘Tiger come have a beer with us, man,'” Daly recalls.

Woods declined, explaining that he was bound for the gym and one of his ubiquitous workout sessions. Daly persisted, “I go, ‘Man, you don’t need to work out. You need to drink a little bit with us.’” Woods’ answer is the stuff of legend. “They said, ‘If I had your Talent I’d be doing the same thing you’re doing,'” Daly says. “I’m looking at him thinking ‘you’re crazy, man.’” That’s the GOAT telling Daly that he’s the more talented of the two of them. The guy’s really something else, and he represented a different type of professional golfer: the everyman. They didn’t grow up rich at country clubs. They didn’t wear creased khakis and a visor. They looked like a truck driver with a massive beer belly. And he absolutely mashed the golf ball. We can’t wait.