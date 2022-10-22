The biggest salary pay cuts in the 2022-23 season

Every season there are some players in the NBA that take massive pay cuts due to a myriad of factors. James Harden took one with the Philadelphia Sixers to give the team the chance to improve the roster around him. More often, it’s just Father Time catching up or guys clinging to a minimum deal after finishing the best contract of their lives.

Check out below the players who took the biggest pat cuts in the NBA this season.

From $32,405,817 in 2021-22 to $2,905,817 in 2022-23 (-91.03 percent)

From $18,125,000 in 2021-22 to $1,300,000 in 2022-23 (-92.83 percent)

From $19,348,907 in 2021-22 to $2,905,851 in 2022-23 (-84.98 percent)

Ricky Rubio, Cleveland Cavaliers

From $17,800,000 in 2021-22 to $5,853,659 in 2022-23 (-67.11 percent)

From $44,310,840 in 2021-22 to $33,000,000 in 2022-23 (-25.53 percent)

From $12,940,000 in 2021-22 to $2,628,597 in 2022-23 (-79.69 percent)

Gary Harris, Orlando Magic

From $20,932,143 in 2021-22 to $13,000,000 in 2022-23 (-37.89 percent)

From $7,622,467 in 2021-22 to $333,333 in 2022-23 (-95.63 percent)

From $9,720,900 in 2021-22 to $2,463,490 in 2022-23 (-74.66 percent)

From $9,720,900 in 2021-22 to $2,905,851 in 2022-23 (-70.11 percent)

From $8,666,667 in 2021-22 to $1,968,175 in 2022-23 (-77.29 percent)

From $13,036,364 in 2021-22 to $6,479,000 in 2022-23 (-50.30 percent)

From $9,720,900 in 2021-22 to $3,200,000 in 2022-23 (-67.08 percent)

From $14,190,000 in 2021-22 to $8,000,000 in 2022-23 (-43.62 percent)

From $13,334,375 in 2021-22 to $7,295,000 in 2022-23 (-45.29 percent)

From $6,395,160 in 2021-22 to $508,891 in 2022-23 (-92.04 percent)

From $6,803,190 in 2021-22 to $2,298,385 in 2022-23 (-66.22 percent)

Dennis Schroeder, Los Angeles Lakers

From $5,890,000 in 2021-22 to $2,641,682 in 2022-23 (-55.15 percent)

From $5,170,564 in 2021-22 to $1,968,175 in 2022-23 (-61.94 percent)

From $5,845,978 in 2021-22 to $3,000,000 in 2022-23 (-48.68 percent)

From $30,800,000 in 2021-22 to $28,400,000 in 2022-23 (-7.79 percent)

From $31,258,256 in 2021-22 to $28,942,830 in 2022-23 (-7.41 percent)

From $4,500,000 in 2021-22 to $2,298,385 in 2022-23 (-48.92 percent)

From $7,310,000 in 2021-22 to $5,155,500 in 2022-23 (-29.47 percent)

From $4,087,904 in 2021-22 to $1,968,175 in 2022-23 (-51.85 percent)

