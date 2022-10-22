The biggest pay cuts in the NBA this season

Every season there are some players in the NBA that take massive pay cuts due to a myriad of factors. James Harden took one with the Philadelphia Sixers to give the team the chance to improve the roster around him. More often, it’s just Father Time catching up or guys clinging to a minimum deal after finishing the best contract of their lives.

Check out below the players who took the biggest pat cuts in the NBA this season.

Blake Griffin (Boston): -$29,499,966

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

From $32,405,817 in 2021-22 to $2,905,817 in 2022-23 (-91.03 percent)

Eric Bledsoe (LA Clippers): -$16,825,000

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

From $18,125,000 in 2021-22 to $1,300,000 in 2022-23 (-92.83 percent)

Goran Dragic (Chicago): -$16,443,056

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

From $19,348,907 in 2021-22 to $2,905,851 in 2022-23 (-84.98 percent)

Ricky Rubio (Cleveland): -$11,946,341

Ricky Rubio, Cleveland Cavaliers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

From $17,800,000 in 2021-22 to $5,853,659 in 2022-23 (-67.11 percent)

James Harden (Philadelphia): -$11,310,840

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

From $44,310,840 in 2021-22 to $33,000,000 in 2022-23 (-25.53 percent)

TJ Warren (Brooklyn): -$10,311,403

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

From $12,940,000 in 2021-22 to $2,628,597 in 2022-23 (-79.69 percent)

Gary Harris (Orlando): -$7,932,143

Gary Harris, Orlando Magic

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

From $20,932,143 in 2021-22 to $13,000,000 in 2022-23 (-37.89 percent)

DJ Augustin (LA Lakers): $-7,289,134

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

From $7,622,467 in 2021-22 to $333,333 in 2022-23 (-95.63 percent)

Montrezl Harrell (Philadelphia): -$7,257,410

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

From $9,720,900 in 2021-22 to $2,463,490 in 2022-23 (-74.66 percent)

Serge Ibaka (Milwaukee): -$6,815,049

John Fisher/Getty Images

From $9,720,900 in 2021-22 to $2,905,851 in 2022-23 (-70.11 percent)

Thomas Bryant (LA Lakers): -$6,698,492

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

From $8,666,667 in 2021-22 to $1,968,175 in 2022-23 (-77.29 percent)

Joe Ingles (Milwaukee): -$6,557,364

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

From $13,036,364 in 2021-22 to $6,479,000 in 2022-23 (-50.30 percent)

Derrick Jones (Chicago): -$6,520,900

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

From $9,720,900 in 2021-22 to $3,200,000 in 2022-23 (-67.08 percent)

Thaddeus Young (Toronto): -$6,190,000

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

From $14,190,000 in 2021-22 to $8,000,000 in 2022-23 (-43.62 percent)

Taurean Prince (Minnesota): $-6,039,375

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

From $13,334,375 in 2021-22 to $7,295,000 in 2022-23 (-45.29 percent)

Jarrett Culver (Atlanta): -$5,886,269

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

From $6,395,160 in 2021-22 to $508,891 in 2022-23 (-92.04 percent)

Juan Hernangomez (Toronto): -$4,504,805

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

From $6,803,190 in 2021-22 to $2,298,385 in 2022-23 (-66.22 percent)

Dennis Schroeder (LA Lakers): -$3,248,318

Dennis Schroeder, Los Angeles Lakers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

From $5,890,000 in 2021-22 to $2,641,682 in 2022-23 (-55.15 percent)

Troy Brown (LA Lakers): -$3,202,389

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

From $5,170,564 in 2021-22 to $1,968,175 in 2022-23 (-61.94 percent)

Kevin Knox (Detroit): -$2,845,978

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

From $5,845,978 in 2021-22 to $3,000,000 in 2022-23 (-48.68 percent)

Chris Paul (Phoenix): -$2,400,000

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

From $30,800,000 in 2021-22 to $28,400,000 in 2022-23 (-7.79 percent)

Kevin Love (Cleveland): -$2,315,426

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

From $31,258,256 in 2021-22 to $28,942,830 in 2022-23 (-7.41 percent)

Bryn Forbes (Minnesota): -$2,201,615

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

From $4,500,000 in 2021-22 to $2,298,385 in 2022-23 (-48.92 percent)

Cory Joseph (Detroit): -$2,154,500

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

From $7,310,000 in 2021-22 to $5,155,500 in 2022-23 (-29.47 percent)

Josh Okogie (Phoenix): -$2,119,729

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

From $4,087,904 in 2021-22 to $1,968,175 in 2022-23 (-51.85 percent)

