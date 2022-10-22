The biggest pay cuts in the NBA this season
Every season there are some players in the NBA that take massive pay cuts due to a myriad of factors. James Harden took one with the Philadelphia Sixers to give the team the chance to improve the roster around him. More often, it’s just Father Time catching up or guys clinging to a minimum deal after finishing the best contract of their lives.
Check out below the players who took the biggest pat cuts in the NBA this season.
Blake Griffin (Boston): -$29,499,966
From $32,405,817 in 2021-22 to $2,905,817 in 2022-23 (-91.03 percent)
Eric Bledsoe (LA Clippers): -$16,825,000
From $18,125,000 in 2021-22 to $1,300,000 in 2022-23 (-92.83 percent)
Goran Dragic (Chicago): -$16,443,056
From $19,348,907 in 2021-22 to $2,905,851 in 2022-23 (-84.98 percent)
Ricky Rubio (Cleveland): -$11,946,341
From $17,800,000 in 2021-22 to $5,853,659 in 2022-23 (-67.11 percent)
James Harden (Philadelphia): -$11,310,840
From $44,310,840 in 2021-22 to $33,000,000 in 2022-23 (-25.53 percent)
TJ Warren (Brooklyn): -$10,311,403
From $12,940,000 in 2021-22 to $2,628,597 in 2022-23 (-79.69 percent)
Gary Harris (Orlando): -$7,932,143
From $20,932,143 in 2021-22 to $13,000,000 in 2022-23 (-37.89 percent)
DJ Augustin (LA Lakers): $-7,289,134
From $7,622,467 in 2021-22 to $333,333 in 2022-23 (-95.63 percent)
Montrezl Harrell (Philadelphia): -$7,257,410
From $9,720,900 in 2021-22 to $2,463,490 in 2022-23 (-74.66 percent)
Serge Ibaka (Milwaukee): -$6,815,049
From $9,720,900 in 2021-22 to $2,905,851 in 2022-23 (-70.11 percent)
Thomas Bryant (LA Lakers): -$6,698,492
From $8,666,667 in 2021-22 to $1,968,175 in 2022-23 (-77.29 percent)
Joe Ingles (Milwaukee): -$6,557,364
From $13,036,364 in 2021-22 to $6,479,000 in 2022-23 (-50.30 percent)
Derrick Jones (Chicago): -$6,520,900
From $9,720,900 in 2021-22 to $3,200,000 in 2022-23 (-67.08 percent)
Thaddeus Young (Toronto): -$6,190,000
From $14,190,000 in 2021-22 to $8,000,000 in 2022-23 (-43.62 percent)
Taurean Prince (Minnesota): $-6,039,375
From $13,334,375 in 2021-22 to $7,295,000 in 2022-23 (-45.29 percent)
Jarrett Culver (Atlanta): -$5,886,269
From $6,395,160 in 2021-22 to $508,891 in 2022-23 (-92.04 percent)
Juan Hernangomez (Toronto): -$4,504,805
From $6,803,190 in 2021-22 to $2,298,385 in 2022-23 (-66.22 percent)
Dennis Schroeder (LA Lakers): -$3,248,318
From $5,890,000 in 2021-22 to $2,641,682 in 2022-23 (-55.15 percent)
Troy Brown (LA Lakers): -$3,202,389
From $5,170,564 in 2021-22 to $1,968,175 in 2022-23 (-61.94 percent)
Kevin Knox (Detroit): -$2,845,978
From $5,845,978 in 2021-22 to $3,000,000 in 2022-23 (-48.68 percent)
Chris Paul (Phoenix): -$2,400,000
From $30,800,000 in 2021-22 to $28,400,000 in 2022-23 (-7.79 percent)
Kevin Love (Cleveland): -$2,315,426
From $31,258,256 in 2021-22 to $28,942,830 in 2022-23 (-7.41 percent)
Bryn Forbes (Minnesota): -$2,201,615
From $4,500,000 in 2021-22 to $2,298,385 in 2022-23 (-48.92 percent)
Cory Joseph (Detroit): -$2,154,500
From $7,310,000 in 2021-22 to $5,155,500 in 2022-23 (-29.47 percent)
Josh Okogie (Phoenix): -$2,119,729
From $4,087,904 in 2021-22 to $1,968,175 in 2022-23 (-51.85 percent)
