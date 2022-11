The biggest pay cuts in NBA history

When Blake Griffin joined the Celtics on a minimum deal a few weeks ago, a historical thing happened. In signing a contract with Boston, Griffin, who made $32.4 million last season combining his salaries with the Pistons and Nets, agreed to the biggest pay cut in the history of the NBA. Griffin is hardly alone in taking a massive pay cut, which is usually a byproduct of Father Time eventually catching up.

Take a look below at the players who took the largest pay cuts in NBA history.