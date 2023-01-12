The biggest impact college volleyball transfers ahead of the 2023 season

We are in the middle of the offseason for college volleyball, and movement in the transfer portal has begun.

We saw first-hand the success a lot of players and teams had in 2022 after a plethora of moves last offseason. Texas won a national title with the help of Zoe Fleck and Madi Skinner, two huge transfers from last season. Pittsburgh made it back to the national semifinals, led by Iowa transfer Courtney Buzzerio. A lot of star Athletes on many top-notch teams came from the transfer Portal — and we will likely have even more this go-around.

There have already been a lot of announcements that will shake up the 2023 season. We are tracking some of the biggest impact transfers in this article and will update it as new moves are officially announced.

Here are a few of the biggest impact college volleyball transfers for the 2023 season, so far, as well as players that have entered the transfer portal:

Merritt Beason: Florida to Nebraska (outside hitter)

💥 BOOM 💥 Husker Nation, Let’s give a Big Red welcome to the newest member of Nebraska Volleyball, a Florida transfer @merbson!#GBR pic.twitter.com/JxTPTKFpKr — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) December 24, 2022

This announcement was one of the first big transfers out of the Portal this season, but also one of the biggest impact moves. Merritt Beason, a HUGE impact player for Florida, has transferred to the Big Ten. Beason, as a sophomore, helped the Gators win a share of the SEC Championship by averaging 3.35 kills per set with a .261 hitting percentage.

Jenna Wenaas: Minnesota to Texas (outside hitter)

Another early announcement came with news of Minnesota star outside hitter Jenna Wenaas transferring to Texas. The 6-1 junior outside from Frisco, Texas, was second in kills for Minnesota with 264 and had 62 total blocks. She will return to her home state and play for the reigning champs, who lost AVCA National Player of the Year Logan Eggleston.

Kara McGhee: Baylor to Oregon (middle blocker)

🚨 NEW DUCK ALERT 🚨 Grad transfer Kara McGhee led the Big 12, finishing eighth in @NCAAVolleyball with 1.49 blocks per set while averaging a career-high 3.25 points per set. More info ➡ https://t.co/EsbsLwbUfH Welcome to the fam, Kara! #GoDucks | @karaymcghee pic.twitter.com/UT2LhkQWl6 — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) January 5, 2023

The Ducks picked up a HUGE transfer out of the Portal this season in Kara McGhee after a Fantastic 2022 season. They went on a big run in the 2022 tournament, falling just short of the regional Finals and now add a big player to their roster. McGhee put up some of the best middle blocker numbers in the country for Baylor last season, ranking in the top 10 nationally with 1.49 blocks per set.

Charitie Luper: UCLA to Louisville (outside hitter)

Louisville fell short of a national title in 2022 and then lost some big chunk of talent to graduation. Surely, they will find some key pieces out of the portal, and Charite Luper is one of them. Luper heads to Louisville after leading the Bruins with 3.28 kills per set and ranking second on the team with a .242 hitting percentage. She could be a big contributor on the outside for the Cards after losing Claire Chaussee.

Jade Demps: Wisconsin to LSU (right side)

LSU picked up a big-time player in Jade Demps out of the transfer Portal after showing some promising signs as a team last season in the SEC and NCAA tournament. The Tigers pulled off a big first-round upset over Hawaii in the tournament and had some big regular-season wins. Now they’ve added a big star to their roster. During her career, Demps has 317 total kills, averaging 1.67 kills per set, a .282 hitting percentage and nine aces along with 46 blocks and 152 total digs, as well as Ample tournament experience and a national title.

Nena Mbonu: Louisville to Houston (outside hitter)

Nena Mbonu made a big move this offseason from Louisville to Houston, another strong tournament team. The Cougars made it to the top 16 this season in the tournament and hosted the first two rounds. Mbonu was a big-time contributor for the national runner-up, especially for a large chunk of the season when Anna DeBeer was out with a knee injury. Mbonu returns home in Texas now for her last season of eligibility.

Carter Booth: Minnesota to Wisconsin (middle blocker)

The Badgers picked up a big-time transfer on Carter Booth from the transfer portal. Booth was just a freshman last season and has multiple years of eligibility left. She earned first-team All-Big Ten, Big Ten All-Freshman Team, AVCA All-North Region, and AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year honors in 2022. She also led the Gophers with 1.48 blocks per set (142 total), which ranked fifth in the Big Ten and in the top 10 in the NCAA.

Birdie Hendrickson: Florida to Pepperdine (setter)

Hendrickson played three seasons at Florida but didn’t get much time out on the court. The transfer could be a much bigger impact at Pepperdine for her senior season. She came to Florida as a two-time Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year, but finished last season with just 17 sets of action in nine matches and totaled 21 assists, 17 digs, 14 kills, seven blocks, three service aces and 20.5 points.

Ella Snyder: Arizona State to Penn State (setter)

PSU picked up a setter from Arizona State in the offseason.

Other transfer notables included: Adria Powell, Ohio State to Clemson (middle blocker); Carly Skrabak, Marquette to Cincinnati (libero) and Melanie Parra, Texas to TCU (outside hitter),