The Big Ten doesn’t “understand how to schedule a basketball game,” has caused its title drought

Kevin Willard thinks the Big Ten’s basketball scheduling is a mess and he isn’t afraid to say it. The Maryland basketball Coach went in-depth about it on his radio show.

“I just don’t think this conference gets it from the standpoint of trying to make sure that everyone’s on an equal standing, on an equal footing. Like, I think they throw the schedule open — you know, obviously, it’s a football conference — and I think they’re worried about football. I don’t think they understand how to schedule a basketball game,” he said. “I mean, the Big East and Big Ten are totally different. The Big East is an all-basketball conference … You’re never on the road more than two games. We’d never have our first five out of seven on the road. You know, the Big East, that’s why Villanova has won two national championships and went to three Final Fours Just because the Big East understood how to take care of their teams.”

One of his biggest complaints is the glut of 9 pm tipoffs. His team plays three 9 pm games in a row beginning Jan. 31 against Indiana, followed by road trips to Minnesota and Michigan State. Their first two conference games, against Illinois and Wisconsin, were also 9 pm games.

“You play at 6:30, the guys are back in a dorm at 10 o’clock. If you play at nine, the kids aren’t back in their dorm till 1:30, tw0 o’clock and they’re not going to sleep till 3:30. So the next day is totally shot,” he said. “Like, if it’s a one 9 pm game, you really don’t have to change much. But I think the fact that you know, Illinois was at nine and Wisconsin was [a 9 p.m. game] … It’s just it’s really hard for the kids to recuperate when you’re getting home at 2:30 [a.m.].

“I understand TV, but to put those kids through that at this time of year, during finals, getting ready for finals, was really unfair for them,” he said.

He also thinks there are too many games bunched together.

“If you look at our February, we have six games in 11 days or 12 days in February. It’s just something that doesn’t make sense. It’s not balanced. It’s not fair. And the one thing about the Big East that I really loved is when you got the schedule, you always knew that no matter who you’re playing, they make sure that they’re exactly the same amount of time off by weeks, or you’re not catching the team off a bye week, ” they said. “They really understood and really took care of their basketball teams, because they wanted their teams to be very competitive in the NCAA tournament.”

Maryland plays just two of its first seven conference games at home.

“I think again, I looked through the schedule, I look at it, it just looks like they said, ‘OK, well, Maryland Supposed to [finish at] 10 [in the standings]. So we’ll just throw them here, we’ll throw them there. And it’s like, well, that’s fine and dandy, but that’s not it’s not good for the student-athletes. At the end of the day, when you got to play on Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday, then you got to play Tuesday, then you got to play Saturday, where are the kids Supposed to get a day off? And you’re traveling three times in that stretch. There’s no rhyme or reason to this schedule. It’s just kind of like well, here you go. Just, ‘They’re 10th We’ll just give them the Hardest schedule possible.’

More from Willard:

On the Big East: “They never would load up five of your first seven on the road. I just, you know, I started from an outsider looking in, now being in the conference, I can understand why there’s been such a long national championship drought in the Big 10. Because I just don’t think they know how to schedule. “

On Maryland’s tough January schedule: “The beginning of January is gonna be interesting because, you know, we start with five of our first seven Big 10 games on the road at Michigan at Rutgers, I think it’s at Iowa with a home game of Ohio State in there, so that beginning part of January is gonna be big.”

On the team’s three-game losing streak: “We’re gonna have bumps in the road. I mean, the reality of the situation is, we got off to a great start. I think we caught a little bit of people by surprise with our defense and even in our losses, you know, we’ve been [competitive]. You know, at Wisconsin, up one with 10 minutes ago, we missed four free throws in a row. And then Tennessee, fight back to have a chance to tie it with 12 seconds ago. To get back into playing good basketball, working the ball with more inside-out, we kind of got away from that a little bit the last few games. I think that’s where we struggled early, but again, you know, we’ve put ourselves in a really good position.”

On the Big Ten’s national title drought: “Tom Izzo and Matt Painterthese guys are legendary coaches, Hall of Fame coaches. Fran McCaffery in this league is unbelievable, has unbelievable coaches in there. But there’s a reason why they haven’t won a Championship since 2000. It’s not the coaches. I mean, these are elite, elite coaches and elite players, the got all the players have gotten drafted,” he continued. “And I’m looking at it, it’s just, how do you send a team five of the first seven on the road? How is that equal in any way? And if you look at all the other conferences, it just doesn’t happen. So you know… It’s not going to change. So it’s more or less me trying to get an understanding of me taking better care of my guys in December.”

On future scheduling: “The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is going away. So that gives us a little bit more flexibility. In 2024, we will be up in [Madison Square Garden] for two big games during that week. [In] ’23, still a little locked in because they still have games contracted out. So we’re still trying to maneuver [but] we’re still stuck with ’23, kind of like we’re stuck with ’22 a little bit. So scheduling is really it’s massive in how you gain momentum, get momentum. You don’t have to schedule easily. We just have to make sure that you’re not overwhelming your team.”

Is Patrick Emilien: “Patrick’s one of those guys, like, I’d love for him to be a Graduate Assistant next year, or be a GA and get his Master’s from here and continue on because I think he has a really good basketball mind. Not only that, but I think he is one of the better young men that I’ve been around. And I think he has a lot to provide to future generations coming up.”