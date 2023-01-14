THE BIG TEN CONFERENCE UNVEILS ENERGIZED REDESIGN OF BRAND IDENTITY AND LOGO FOR THE BIG TEN WOMEN’S AND MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS

– The Big Ten Conference is proud to unveil energized brand identities and logos for the 2022-2023 Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments. The new identities continue the commitment of the conference to be bold and innovative while honoring its historic basketball traditions. This is the first basketball logo change for the conference in eight years.

The Big Ten Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments (March 1-5 and March 8-12) will debut the globe basketball icon, Transforming the lines on a basketball to the color palette of the conference and symbolizing the reach and global nature of the sport, atop the iconic logo of the Big Ten Conference. The vivid primary colors — purple for Minneapolis and red for Chicago — pair with treated Metropolitan and landscape photography to purposefully celebrate the two host cities.

The brand identities and logos for the tournaments combine a contemporary sans-serif font with a bold handwritten font in colors inspired by the host cities. The new brand identities also reveal a fresh and powerful evolution from the past Pennant wheel tournament logo. These identities connect the world-class tradition of the conference with the unique culture of each host, with the Minneapolis look featuring dynamic lines that evoke the energy and vibrancy of the city, while the Chicago look features bold shape compositions that tie into the unique architecture of the city.

The 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by TIAA will be at the Target Center in Minneapolis March 1-5, marking the first time in the tournament’s 30-year history that it will be played in the Twin Cities. The Target Center is home to the four-time WNBA Champion Minnesota Lynx and the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves. Tickets will be available at the Target Center box office or online at AXS.com. Follow Big Ten Women’s Basketball on Twitter (@B1GWBBall) throughout the 2022-23 season for information on ancillary events and special ticket promotions for the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by TIAA will be at the United Center in Chicago March 8-12, marking the 11th time in the tournament’s 26-year history that it will be played in Chicago. The United Center is home to the six-time NBA Champion Chicago Bulls. Tickets will be available at the United Center box office or online at UnitedCenter.com/2023BigTenTickets. Follow Big Ten Men’s Basketball on Twitter (@B1GMBBall) throughout the 2022-23 season for information on ancillary events and special ticket promotions for the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Big Ten Conference (bigten.org) is an association of world-class Universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching, and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten Conference has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values ​​of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness. The broad-based programs of the 14 Big Ten Conference institutions will provide over $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. The Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.