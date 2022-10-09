The big names in the NBA who still don’t have a team

This past NBA season there were many players who ended their contracts with their respective teams, and therefore, emerged as free agents, which gave them the possibility of signing for any franchise… or remaining without a team.

With less than 10 days to go before the 2022-23 campaign begins, there are still quite a few big-name players who are without a team, which is a rare occurrence at this point.

Carmelo Anthony

The 38-year-old veteran finished his time with the LA Lakers with 13.3 points per game and looked like despite his age, he still has some minutes to give.

Right now he is still without a team, despite being linked to Celtics, Nets and Knicksbut for now he is still a free agent.

DeMarcus Cousins

A few weeks ago, Cousins posted a video on Instagram showing him in great physical shape, agile, quick and with a great shot at the basket, he amazed his followers.

However, he is still without a team at the moment, probably his biggest drop in points in recent seasons.

Dwight Howard

Another Veteran who has played in a thousand Battles is ‘Superman’ Howard. They also finished his contract with the Lakersplaying much less than he was used to.

The 36-year-old (he will be 37 in December) knows the role he will play in any franchise and wants to play his last few seasons at the elite level.

LaMarcus Aldridge

His heart problems may have hurt his chances of finding a team. Two years ago it looked like he was forced to retire, but the power forward returned to the court.

He averaged 12.9 points per game last year and at 37 years old, he can still provide a lot of firepower as a second rotation player.

Eric Bledsoe

The 32-year-old point guard, who had his best numbers while playing for the Phoenix Sunshas been severely hampered by an injury that has kept him sidelined for half the season.

His last game was on February 3 of this year, and although his numbers were acceptable (9.9 points per game and 4.2 assists), he seems to be struggling to find a team.

Paul Millsap

Last year he played very few minutes in both Philadelphia and Brooklynnot reaching 12 per game, and obviously his numbers were not much better, 3.5 points per game for a player who is also reaching his 37th birthday.

His good years are over and we will see if any franchise dares to take his services.

And many others…

In addition to these players, there are other free agents such as Facundo Campazzo, Lou Williams, Trevor Arizaand others.

There is also the controversial case of Kemba Walkerwho seems that his contract with the Pistons will be terminated and he will be able to sign with another franchise.

Time is running out if they want to start the season with a team.