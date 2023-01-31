The Big Game Returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Feb. 12 : Maui Now

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will again broadcast The Big Game on two large screens Sunday, Feb. 12. The game starts at 1:30 pm and Gates open at noon.

The game will be viewable on one large LED screen outside in the Yokouchi Pavilion and a second one, the largest movie screen in Hawai’i, is in the Castle Theater.

Attendees can catch all the action on the MACC’s hi-tech HD broadcasts. Everyone is welcome –

Maui residents, out-of-town visitors, etc. Admission is FREE.

There will be live entertainment by Asian Blend both before and after the game outside in the Yokouchi Pavilion.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The MACC presents this event again this year so that patrons can avoid the hassle of shopping, cleaning, etc. at home. Food and Beverages will be available throughout the afternoon. Food will be provided from food vendors including La Poblana Comida Mexicana Food Truck, Aloha 808 and Dippin Dots Ice Cream along with a full range of Beverages plus coffee and desserts.

“There’s fun for the whole family, football fans or not,” according to an event announcement.

No outside food or beverages or parking lot tailgating will be allowed.