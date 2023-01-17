The Big Bend (2021) at Cultural Arts Center

When it comes to making magic, Savannah knows a thing or two. Creatively, culturally, and with an attitude towards aesthetic pursuit that is almost unmatched by other locales, Savannah is positioned in such a way as to produce any art one could conjure. Whether walking around town or sneaking a peek through the window of a room hosting a SCAD workshop, the creative output of our uncommon collective quickly comes into brilliant view.

Yet, among all of those features that put Savannah on the shortlist of American hubs of art and design, the way we love a good story sits chief among them. Storytelling is a Hostess City hallmark. It stands to reason, then, why the Savannah Cultural Arts Center would be screening “The Big Bend”, a film written and directed by SCAD professor, Brett Wagner, and shot by newly-local Savannahian, Paul Atkins, on Friday.

